New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Intending to empower the farmers of the country by equipping them with information, services and facilities using digital technology, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda inaugurated the Agriculture Integrated Command and Control Center established at Krishi Bhawan in Delhi on Friday.

On this occasion, Munda said that this is an innovation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the farmers self-reliant across the country.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Is Going To Find It Very Tough To Even Repeat 303', Says Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor (Watch Video).

The Union Minister said that work is being done with the basic mantra of PM Modi - Minimum Government-Maximum Governance so that it can be ensured that the life of a common man is not unnecessarily affected and they do their work wholeheartedly, independently and impartially, and empower the nation by making themselves self-reliant, capable and empowered. With this aim in mind, the Agriculture Ministry has today added this new digital dimension for the benefit of common farmers.

He said that today technology has become an integral part of everyone's life and the government has its responsibility as a partner while technology further empowers it. He said that the government intends to further support people so that everyone can benefit from the technology.

Also Read | Man Dies After Eating Butter Chicken: One Bite of Chicken Curry Kills 27-Year-Old Man in UK.

Munda said that with complete transparency, commitment and goal, the government wants that even a common farmer living in a village can make themselves self-reliant on technology.

He said that the Prime Minister always emphasizes how we can provide better information, services and facilities to the farmers, and how we can increase their production capacity and potential by acting as partners. No matter how proficient we are in any field, agriculture is a particularly important task because humans cannot live without food. That is why; we have given importance to the agricultural sector and called farmers Annadata because it is through them that food grains are stored in the country.

He said that the objective of the new initiative is to provide farmers with information about the reality of the farm and also to find out what the real challenges are that our agriculture sector is facing. He said that with the availability of real-time data and its analysis, their problems can be resolved, capacity will be expanded and crops will be good, which will ultimately benefit the agriculture sector in the country.

The Union Minister said that the farmers will also be able to avail the benefits of government schemes. This digital innovation is an important opportunity to reflect India in the 21st century. He said that trust is a strong foundation in human life and these efforts of the government will establish trust and a safe environment among the farmers.

Munda said that PM Modi has resolved to make India a developed nation by the year 2047, but such an India should not only be seen but should also be experienced.

He said that India should not only become developed but also a prosperous India should be created and through self-reliance, the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' should be realized. Then every person will feel proud and respected and our culture will reflect itself.

He said that citizens living in any part of the country are connected to every part of India's soil and our farmers are participating in the development of the country through farms. In this sequence, Agri Stack is an important initiative in digital agriculture. Under this, a digital crop survey has been started, in which the exact details of the crops of the farmers are being ascertained.

While congratulating on the occasion of Women's Day, Munda said that the Prime Minister has given a special gift to women by giving a subsidy on LPG, while declaring this year as the Year of Women Power on Republic Day, the strength of women of the country has been presented before the world.

He said that we can say with pride that India truly respects women. Munda said that the innovations taking place in the agricultural sector can also be truly dedicated to women's power.

At the start of the event, Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja also presented his views. Additional Secretary of the Ministry, Pramod Mehrada gave detailed information about the new initiative.

According to a government release, at the Command Centre, it will be possible to see all the digital innovations being made in the agriculture sector by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare on a big screen simultaneously in one place.

By seeing plot level data obtained from the soil survey, information obtained from the crop survey through remote sensing technology, the information given by the meteorological department, data obtained from the digital crop survey, information available on the agricultural map, information available on the produce (Upag) portal created for agricultural statistics, at one place, it will be possible to analyze and take accurate decisions based on them, which will be very useful, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)