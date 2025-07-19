Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and on Saturday, flagged off the Jodhpur train at Kacheguda Railway Station in Hyderabad in the presence of Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy.

After the event, Kishan Reddy stated that the train, which will run daily from Hyderabad to Jodhpur, was the long-pending demand of the Rajasthan community residing in Hyderabad.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "This dream has been fulfilled on the orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and I thank him for it."

"The Rajasthani community living in Hyderabad, Telangana, had been demanding a daily train from Hyderabad to Jodhpur. They had told me several times, the Rajasthan CM and MPs had also requested this, and today all those dreams have come true...Today, a daily train from Hyderabad to Jodhpur has been launched, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw himself inaugurated it...," he told reporters.

Later in the message on X, Reddy recalled that several representations were received from members of the Rajasthani community who have been settled in Hyderabad for years. "Acting on their long-standing request, the Hon'ble Minister for Railways approved the service swiftly".

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and G Kishan Reddy also inspected the 'Railway Manufacturing Unit' at Ayodhyapuram near Kazipet.

After inspecting the unit, Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the efforts of PM Modi.

"It was a big dream of Telangana to have a coach manufacturing unit in Kazipet. PM Modi has made efforts for many years to fulfil this dream. This is a mega factory for manufacturing railway coaches...It is a modern factory. We are using modern technology here. Rs 500 crores have been invested here...We will start the manufacturing process here in 2026. This factory has big potential; coaches, along with engines, can be manufactured here. Metro can also be manufactured here..." (ANI)

