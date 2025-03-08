Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 8 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that he will visit an electronic manufacturing cluster in Divitipally in Telangana.

Supported by the state and central government together, this electronic manufacturing cluster in Divitipally used mainly for battery packs, cell manufacturing and lithium batteries, which are important for the electric vehicle industry.

"PM Modi has put a huge emphasis on electronics manufacturing, and in Telangana, we have three electronics manufacturing clusters supported by the Central Government, one of which is in Divitipally, where I am visiting today. It will be used mainly for battery packs, cell manufacturing, lithium batteries which is very important for the electric vehicle industry, which is growing in the country. This is supported by the state and central government together. central government has provided funds for the infrastructure. I think this is very state of the art factory that we will see," the Union Minister told reporters.

Earlier on Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a high-level meeting on crowd control at stations, announcing the decision to create permanent waiting areas outside 60 stations across the country.

"Pilot projects have started at New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Patna stations," a release said, adding that passengers would be allowed to go to platforms only when the trains arrive at the platform, which would decongest the stations.

In the meeting, it was decided that passengers without tickets or waiting list tickets would have to wait in the outside 'waiting area' as those with confirmed tickets would be given direct access to the platforms.

Taking inspiration from the arrangements at Mahakumbh, the railways announced that two new designs of 12-metre-wide (40 feet) and six-metre-wide (20 feet) Foot Over Bridge (FOB) have been developed, which would be installed in all the stations.

A large number of cameras will be installed in all stations and adjoining areas for close monitoring. Moreover, railway staff members would be given new identity cards so that only authorised persons could enter the station. Importantly, station directors would be empowered to "control the sale of tickets as per the capacity of the station and the available trains." (ANI)

