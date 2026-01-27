Hyderabad, January 27: A major animal welfare crisis has emerged in Telangana as reports reveal that more than 1,100 stray dogs have been killed across several districts over the past 30 days. The most recent incident involved the alleged poisoning of 200 dogs in Pathipaka village, Hanumakonda district, marking a grim escalation in a series of mass cullings that animal rights activists claim are linked to recent local elections.

According to complaints filed by the Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI), the killings are being orchestrated by newly elected village representatives. Local officials and sarpanches allegedly made campaign promises to voters to eliminate the "stray dog and monkey menace." Following the Gram Panchayat elections held in December, activists say these representatives hired professional operators to execute the animals to fulfill those pledges. Mass Dog Killing in Telangana: Case Against Yacharam Village Panchayat Authorities over Alleged Killing of 100 Stray Dogs.

The method of execution has drawn significant condemnation for its brutality. Investigative reports and activist testimonies suggest that hired individuals use long wooden sticks fitted with syringes to administer lethal injections—suspected to be the neurotoxin strychnine—to dogs while they are asleep. The animals reportedly die within minutes, after which their carcasses are buried in pits on the outskirts of the villages.

In the Hanumakonda district alone, police have consolidated multiple complaints into an FIR. This includes the killing of 300 dogs in Arepally and Shayampet villages earlier this month. Authorities have booked several individuals, including two women sarpanches, their spouses, and panchayat secretaries, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The cullings are not isolated to one region. In Jagtial district, approximately 300 carcasses were found in a single pit last week, while nearly 200 deaths were reported in Kamareddy district. In Rangareddy district, a case was registered against local officials after 100 dogs were poisoned in Yacharam village. Mass Dog Killing in Telangana: Lethal Injections Used To Murder 300 Stray Dogs in Hanamkonda, 2 Sarpanches Among 9 Booked.

The incidents have triggered a legal and ethical debate over stray animal management in India. While local residents often express valid concerns regarding dog bites and public safety, animal welfare organizations point out that the Supreme Court of India has strictly prohibited the culling of stray dogs. The court mandates that the only legal method for population control is the Animal Birth Control (ABC) program, which involves sterilization and vaccination.

Police investigations are currently ongoing, with veterinary teams exhuming carcasses for post-mortem examinations. Viscera samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to confirm the specific toxins used. One suspect, identified as a professional from Andhra Pradesh allegedly hired to carry out the killings in Kamareddy, has already been detained for questioning.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Economic Times ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2026 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).