Nagpur, Nov 7 (PTI) Union minister Bharati Pawar on Sunday visited memorials of RSS founder K B Hedgewar and sarsanghchalak late M S Golwalkar in Reshimbaug area of Nagpur in Maharashtra.

The MoS for Health and Family Welfare later addressed a meeting of office-bearers of the Nagpur unit of BJP, a party spokesperson said.

He said the issue of the lack of fire auditing in government hospitals in Maharashtra was raised during the interaction with the minister.

