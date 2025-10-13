New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated, Building Bharat Buildathon 2025 in New Delhi on Monday. During the Programme, he addressed the students, gave innovative ideas to overcome from problems and appealed to adopt Swadeshi in their life.

Speaking with ANI, He said, the initiative to develop India has commenced with significant enthusiasm among the youth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious goal for India to become a developed nation by 2047.

Recognizing the crucial role of India's youth in achieving this vision, the Indian government, in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission and AICTE, has organized a nationwide hackathon in schools themed around "Swadeshi," "Vocal for Local," "Atmanirbhar Bharat," and "Innovation for Prosperity."

This effort aims to foster innovation and self-reliance among school children, echoing the spirit of the Swaraj movement a century ago. Students across three lakh schools, both in rural and urban areas, are enthusiastically participating in this initiative, converting ideas into projects. The government applauds these young innovators for their dedication to realizing Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India.

During the interaction with student, he says, "The Prime Minister has set a very ambitious goal for India to become a developed nation by 2047. Youths have a crucial role in achieving this vision and Lakhs of students are working to convert this idea into a project in 3 lakh schools across India. He also Congratulated students on the upcoming Festival, Diwali.

He said in Mega Innovation School Event, those students who are school going children will create new history in the future, not for India but for whole world. He also gave example of Former President, APJ Abul Kalam, and said during his childhood, he saw the dream of making rocket and achieved it for India.

He stated to students that, you all should thankful to PM Modi, because he envisioned Atal Innovation Mission, to develop innovation ideas. If India has to become a developed country than we have to adopt new technology and become producing economy.

Out of 40 crore children in India, you all will come with up solutions to Climate problem, Water crisis. Before years ago children fought for Swarajya and adopted Swadeshi.

He also said, 21st century is knowledge based century and India will lead this Century and economy. I believe you all will come with Global solutions to the problems. He motivated the students by saying, "Bhar lo Udaan, Chu lo Aasmaan".

Many students also interacted with Union Minister and suggested the innovative ideas to counter problems in difficult area like illegal mining, terrorist attack.

Many dignitaries including Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Atal innovation Mission Director and AICTE Chairman were also participated in the event. (ANI)

