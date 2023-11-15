New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a letter on Wednesday requested Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to issue necessary direction to concerned officials for signing MoU to implement the PM SHRI scheme in the state.

"As you may be aware the PM SHRI Scheme was launched on September 7, 2022 which aims to establish more than 14,500 PM SHRI Schools across the country. In this regard, all the States/UTs were requested to sign Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India," the Union Minister stated in the letter.

The letter further stated that till now most of the States/UTs have signed Mol and the first phase of the selection of schools has been completed.

"First installment has also been released to implement the scheme for PM SHRI Schools. The second cycle of selection of PM SHRI Schools is in process. However, the State of Odisha is yet to sign the Memorandum of Understanding. Further many letters have been written to State of Odisha including D.O. letter from me to you (copy enclosed). However, I am still to hear from State of Odisha for signing of MoU," the letter mentioned.

The letter highlighted that the schools under this scheme will not only focus on cognitive development but will also create holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st century skills.

"Therefore, I would request you again to issue necessary directions to the concerned officers to sign Mol for PM SHRI scheme with the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education (Mo), Government of India," it added. (ANI)

