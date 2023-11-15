Ujjain, November 15: Today marked the last date of campaigning in the state for Madhya Assembly Elections 2023 as it polls on November 17. The state has a long history of bipolar politics, dominated by Congress and the BJP, but this time, there are some new entrants, like the AAP and the BSP, who are trying to make a dent in the vote share of the two main parties. The Madhya Pradesh Polls 2023 will set the course for the Lok Sabha election that is set to take place next year.

As the voters in Madhya Pradesh get ready to exercise their right to vote, we take a look at how to vote, steps to check names in the voter list and download the voter slip. Citizens are advised to check if their names are registered in the voter list to exercise their votes. The ECI will issue the voter list ahead of the elections on its official website at eci.gov.in so the voters can find relevant information easily. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Address Planned at 5.30 PM, EC Asks Official to Ensure No Campaigning When Silence Period Kicks in.

Steps To Check Name in Voter List:

People of Madhya Pradesh looking forward to exercising their vote on November 17 must visit the official website of the ECI to check their name(s) in the voter list. Once on the ECI website, enter one's details, including name, age, name of assembly constituency, district, and state, or check one's name by entering EPIC or voter ID number.

How To Vote:

To vote, the voter must visit the polling station on the election day. At the polling booth, an official will cross-check the voter's name on the voter list and their ID proof. Post this, another official will ink the voter's finger and hand a slip before taking their signature on a register (Form 17A). After all this, voters can exercise their right to vote by pressing the ballot button for the candidate/party they want to vote for or pressing None of the Above (NOTA). Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi Says Congress Will Win More Than 150 Seats in State; Uproot BJP in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Steps To Search One’s Polling Booth:

Visit the official website of the National Voter's Service Portal at nvsp.in.

On the homepage, click on the link 'Know Your' to open the location,

A new page will open.

Enter using your 'EPIC No', i.e., the voter ID number.

Next, click on the 'Search' button.

The page will display the booth name and booth-level officers (BLO) details.

The campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 was a fierce and never-seen-before one. The fate of the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be decided on December 3. A total of 2,533 candidates are in the fray for the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the main battle for power is between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress. As many as 5,60,60,925 voters - 2,88,25,607 males, 2,72,33,945 females and 1,373 third gender persons - are eligible to exercise their franchise on Friday when single phase voting opens from 7 am to 6 pm at 2,049 polling stations in the state.

Congress won the 2018 assembly election in Madhya Pradesh with 114 seats, and the BJP came second with 109 seats. The BJP had toppled the Kamal Nath government in 2020 after several MLAs close to Scindia, then in the Congress, withdrew their support. The BJP's current strength in the assembly is 127.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2023 08:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).