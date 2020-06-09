India News | Union Minister Gadkari Announces Further Extension of Validity Date of Motor Vehicle Documents

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday announced a further extension of the validity date of motor vehicle documents till September this year.

Accordingly, an advisory has been issued to all States and UTs to this effect, said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

"Given the current circumstances to avoid hardships being faced by transporters and citizens, State Govts are further advised that these documents be considered valid till 30 September 2020 for enforcement purpose," Gadkari tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "On 30th March, 2020 it was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), Driving License, Registration or any other document which had expired since 1st Feb, 2020 or would expire till 30 June 2020 to be deemed valid till 30th of June 2020." (ANI)

