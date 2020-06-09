Low Pressure Area Formed Over Bay Of Bengal, Heavy Rainfall to Lash Parts of Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD

File image of heavy rains | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 9: Heavy rainfall is set to lash parts of Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on June 9 and June 10 due to a low pressure area that has been formed over the Bay of Bengal. In its weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area has formed over the same region. The system is likely to move west-northwest wards (towards Odisha) and become well marked during next 48 hours. It must be noted that if this system becomes a 'depression' and further intensifies into a 'deep depression', chances of another cyclonic storm are very likely. If another cyclone is formed, it would be named as 'Gati', a name given by India.

In the wake of the current weather conditions, heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till June 10 and over central India during June 11 to June 13. The IMD further added saying that conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka and remaining parts of Tamil Nadu over the next 48 hours.

The weather agency said that the conditions are likely to become favorable subsequently for further advance of Southwest monsoon in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Bay of Bengal & northeastern states, Sikkim, some parts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during subsequent 48 hours.