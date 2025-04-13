Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 13 (ANI): Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday strongly criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, blaming it for the recent violence in Murshidabad linked to protests over the new Waqf law. He also accused the state of indulging in vote-bank appeasement and remaining silent while the Hindu community faced targeted attacks.

"The conditions being created for the appeasement of votes under the Mamata Banerjee government are both unfortunate and condemnable," Shekhawat said.

Also Read | 'Zero-for-Zero' Tariff Strategy Under Proposed India-US Trade Pact Unlikely: Official.

He further accused the government of remaining "silent just for votes" when the Hindu majority has been "tortured" in recent times.

"In recent times, especially on the occasion of Ram Navami and continuously ever since, the Hindu majority has been tortured and left to burn, temples are being vandalised and women are being molested, and still the state government is silent just for votes, which reminds us of the times of Bengal Partition," Shekhawat added.

Also Read | UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2025 Date: UBSE Uttarakhand Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Results To Be Declared on This Date at ubse.uk.gov.in, Know Time and Steps To Check Scorecard.

Expressing optimism about political change in the state, he said, "I believe the conscience created will set Bengal free of these incidents with the upcoming elections, and the BJP government will be formed in West Bengal."

Violence erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad district and Jangipur during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, with clashes between demonstrators and police resulting in stone-pelting and torched police vehicles.

Three people were killed on Friday night during the unrest, according to the West Bengal Police.

After the Calcutta High Court order, BSF has deployed five companies to support state police operations, IG South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat said on Saturday.

So far, the West Bengal Police have arrested 150 people in connection with the violence.

In response to the unrest, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that the new Waqf law would not be implemented in the state.

"Remember, we did not make the law that many are agitated against. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government. We have made our position clear on this matter - we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about?" Mamata Banerjee wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)