New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road, Transport & Highways, Harsh Malhotra said, Poshan Abhiyaan is the Modi Government's effort to make a visible shift towards malnutrition reduction and improved health, wellness and immunity

As part of the Poshan Abhiyaan, the Minister distributed around 300 nutrition kits to the beneficiaries at Aggarwal Dharamshala Bhawan, Shakarpur, Delhi on Friday, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in an official statement.

Member of Legislative Assembly, Lakshmi NagarAbhay Verma, along with local councillors Alka Raghav, Yashpal Kaintura and Ram Kishore Sharma graced the occasion.

Malhotra mentioned that Modi ji has always viewed Poshan Abhiyan as a crucial initiative for tackling malnutrition in the country and has advocated for a mission mode approach to address the situation. He said that the Poshan Abhiyan targets children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers which is a testament to the Modi Government's focus on the holistic development of the community.

The Minister highlighted that proper nutrition during early childhood is crucial for cognitive development and Poshan Abhiyan seeks to ensure that children receive adequate nutrition for optimal growth and development. He applauded the Poshan Tracker which enables real-time monitoring of nutrition services at Anganwadi Centers where the beneficiaries can now self-register via the Poshan Tracker Web App for improved access. The Poshan Tracker enables Anganwadi Workers to manage attendance, growth monitoring, meal distribution, and early childhood education, ensuring that beneficiaries are well-tracked and supported.

Harsh Malhotra said that for ensuring sustainable improvement in the nutritional status, children should be surrounded by nutrition-rich products and also emphasised that by promoting heathy nutrition rich diet would also result in reduction of anaemia and stunting cases among the children.

He exhorted that nutrition plays a vital role in a child's growth and adequate nutrition is essential for children to reach their full potential, and a well-balanced diet can have long-term benefits for their physical and emotional development. Further, he said, by addressing malnutrition and promoting good nutrition, Poshan Abhiyan can have a tremendous impact on India's human capital, economic productivity, and wholesome sustainable development.

"Let's make a commitment to work together, ensuring that every child, mother, and family in India has access to nutritious food and a healthy future, " the Minister said, concluding by saying that the need of the hour is that "everyone has access to better nutrition today for a brighter future tomorrow" which would transform the nation into a Healthier and Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

