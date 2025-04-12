Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 12 (ANI): Union Minister and JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday accused the Karnataka state government of "burdening the common man" through excessive taxation.

"For the last two years, the state government has been burdening the common man by imposing taxes in many sectors. That is why we are protesting and demanding that relief should be given to the people," Kumaraswamy said while addressing the media.

Responding to the Congress party's criticism of the central government over rising fuel and LPG prices, Kumaraswamy defended the Centre's position.

"Congress is criticizing the central government over the prices of petrol and LPG gas. The increase in the prices of petrol and diesel will not affect the common man. The companies are bearing the burden," he said.

He also compared the current rates with those during the UPA government. "In the UPA government, the LPG gas cylinder was Rs1240, but now even after increasing it by Rs50, it is Rs850," he added.

Meanhwile, Karantaka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP's Jan Akrosh Yatra in the state and said that BJP leaders lack dignity or decorum.

Siddaramaiah asked who is responsible for the price hikes of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders. He stated that the BJP is directly responsible for the rise in prices of essential commodities.

"BJP leaders have no sense of dignity or decorum. Who is responsible for the hike in petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinder prices?. What answers do BJP leaders have for this price hike?. The BJP is directly responsible for the rise in prices of essential commodities. The Narendra Modi government is the direct reason for the price hike. Our decision may have led to only around 7,000-8,000 crores in additional tax collection", Siddaramaiah said while speaking at the Belagavi airport.

He further said that the rise in milk prices does not bring money to the government's treasury; it goes to the farmers. He stated that petrol prices depend upon crude oil rates. He recalled the time of the UPA government and said that crude oil at that time was USD 120 per barrel, whereas it is USD 55 per barrel today. Still the petrol prices are increased and seeked answer from the Union Government.

"The hike in milk prices doesn't bring money to the government treasury--it goes to farmers. If BJP protests giving money to farmers, then are they anti-farmer?. They increased LPG cylinder prices by Rs50. Who does that burden?. Do you even know the current price of crude oil?. The prices of petrol and diesel are linked to crude oil prices. During Manmohan Singh's tenure, crude oil was $120 per barrel. Today it's only around USD 55 per barrel. Then why have you still increased the prices? Let them answer. Speak up against the central government's price hike", the Karnataka CM added. (ANI)

