New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Government of India, Jayant Chaudhary on Saturday launched SportEdge Meerut (Sports and Entrepreneurship Development for Growth & Excellence) a flagship initiative designed to accelerate India's rise as a global leader in sports manufacturing, innovation, and enterprise, and transform Meerut into an internationally recognized Sports Hub, according to the Ministry of Skill Development and Enterprenuership.

In collaboration with the Sports, Physical Education, Fitness & Leisure Skills Council (SPEFL-SC), the British Asian India Foundation (BAIF), and NEST, will develop evidence-based learning and improve operations management for the cluster. By pooling CSR collaborations, they will create vital knowledge and solutions. BAIF and NEST plan to directly support and empower more than 5,000 nano-entrepreneurs through targeted investments and capacity-building activities.

Also Read | ‘No Preconditions, No Ticket Guarantees’: BJP's Message for Trinamool Congress Defectors Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

Addressing the gathering, Jayant Chaudhary said, "Sport is not only about winning medals; it builds discipline, confidence and enterprise. At a time when India is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and our athletes are achieving remarkable success in boxing, cricket, kabaddi and other global arenas, it is vital that our manufacturing ecosystem also rises to match this momentum. Meerut has the full potential to become a globally recognised Sports Hub. SportEdge will give artisans, enterprises and youth in Meerut access to modern skills, technology and international markets, empowering the sports goods industry to compete and lead globally."

According to the release, SportEdge Meerut is founded on a collaborative model that brings together the government, industry leaders, CSR partners, the Sports and Society Accelerator (SSA), NGOs and international organisations to transform the future of sports in India. It is built on a comprehensive industry and market assessment that studies Meerut's sports ecosystem and draws insights from successful sports hubs in India and abroad to boost competitiveness and expand exports. The initiative also focuses on creating sustainable livelihoods by strengthening women-led nano-enterprises and local supply chains, improving income opportunities, productivity and access to finance.

Also Read | BRS Diksha Divas: KT Rama Rao Accuses Congress of 'Betrayal', Says K Chandrashekar Rao's Fast Was Turning Point in Telangana Movement.

Alongside this, SportEdge Meerut aims to nurture local sporting talent by working with schools and academies to organise inspirational events and competitions, identify three to five priority sports for the region, and design dedicated development plans for each. At its core, the initiative places gender equity front and centre, ensuring women are integral to participation, enterprise development and sporting pathways, while promoting women-led entrepreneurship and leadership.

SportEdge aims to position Meerut as India's leading hub for sports manufacturing and development by empowering 1,000 women-led nano enterprises to scale up, formalise, and achieve financial independence. The initiative focuses on improving real income levels by at least 25% and ensuring a minimum annual earning of ₹1 lakh per entrepreneur, while strengthening access to credit for long-term sustainability.

The collaborative model, supported by BAIF and NEST, is designed to strengthen the income and commercial stability of the Meerut sports cluster, with a vision to replicate this successful framework in other parts of India.

The release stated that it will also create new jobs and entrepreneurship pathways for local youth, enhance global competitiveness through better product design, technology and quality, and build strong sports training pipelines. Ultimately, SportEdge is designed to serve as a proven, scalable model that can be replicated across future sports clusters in India, driving employment, exports, and inclusive growth in the sporting ecosystem. The initiative is expected to significantly contribute to the sports economy, with the potential to generate substantial tax revenue and economic activity from the sports industry.

Later in the day, Chaudhary inaugurated a Centre of Excellence in Sports Goods Manufacturing (Badminton Racket Unit) at Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. Established with the support of the SPEFL-SC and leading industry contributors, the centre will serve as a state-of-the-art training and production facility focused on advanced sports goods manufacturing. It aims to equip youth and local artisans with modern technical skills, improve product design and quality standards, and drive stronger participation of women in skilled manufacturing roles. The CoE will also strengthen industry-academia collaboration, enabling Meerut to deepen its leadership in the sports goods sector and contribute to India's expanding global footprint in sports manufacturing.

Members of Parliament and local legislators will also contribute from their Local Area Development Funds to support the creation and strengthening of sports infrastructure in Meerut. This will help accelerate the development of quality facilities at the grassroots level and encourage greater community participation, and promote a stronger sporting culture across districts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)