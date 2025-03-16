Gaya (Bihar) [India], March 16 (ANI): Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday condemned the actions of RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, following the release of a video showing police personnel dancing at his Holi celebration in Patna.

Manjhi criticized the behavior, stating, "They are known for their wrongdoings. Whatever happened during his father's rule, his son is doing the same."

He highlighted the potential misuse of power, suggesting that if Tej Pratap Yadav and his family were to gain more influence, similar actions would become commonplace.

"The people of Bihar should understand that if they get power, this is what will happen. They will use the officers and policemen in their own way and will threaten to suspend them if they do not obey," Manjhi added, stressing the consequences of unchecked authority.

The reaction comes after, MLA Tej Pratap Yadav was seen asking a policeman to "dance or be suspended" during a Holi celebration at his official residence in Patna on Friday, March 14.

In the purported video of the incident that went viral on social media, Yadav could be heard telling a police officer: "Nahi thumka lagaoge to suspend kar diye jaoge" (If you don't dance, you will be suspended).

Meanwhile, The Bihar Police on Sunday removed Constable Deepak Kumar from duty as the bodyguard of RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav after a purported video of him dancing in public on the MLA's instruction went viral on social media.

An official press release dated March 16 Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Patna, read, "When the matter of bodyguard (constable) Deepak Kumar dancing in a public place in uniform at the behest of Tej Pratap Yadav, MLA, Bihar Legislative Assembly, which went viral on social media, came to light, bodyguard constable Deepak Kumar was sent to Police Station, and an order was given to depute another constable in his place as bodyguard." (ANI)

