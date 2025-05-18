Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], May 18 (ANI): Union Health Minister and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda visited Adi-Kailash, a sacred place of "spirituality and culture," located in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand.

The Union Minister also met the soldiers of the Indian defence forces.

In a social media post on X, Nadda said, "Today I felt blessed to have visited Adi-Kailash, a sacred place of spirituality and culture, located in the lap of the Himalayas in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. During this period, I had the good fortune of meeting our brave soldiers who are dedicated to protecting the nation at all times, and of being a witness to their courage, valour and enthusiasm."

"Filled with supernatural beauty and centres of faith, all the holy places including Om Mountain situated in Vyas Valley are the identity of our eternal culture and the centre of faith of crores of Shiva devotees all over the world," the social media post added.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented the products of 'House of Himalayas' to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda, highlighting the significant contributions made by the women of the state and local communities in the field of self-employment.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister stated that the 'House of Himalayas' is a collection of pure and quality local products of Devbhoomi, the tireless hard work of women's power.

"By presenting products of House of Himalayas to the Honorable National President and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Honorable Shri @JPNadda ji, he was informed about the unprecedented work being done by our women power and local people in the field of self-employment," CM Dhami wrote on social media platform X.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed JP Nadda on his arrival at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun.

Sharing the update on social media platform X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Welcomed and greeted the Honourable National President of BJP and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Honorable @JPNaddaji at Jolly Grant Airport on his arrival to Uttarakhand, a symbol of valour and courage, imbued with religion, spirituality and natural beauty."(ANI)

