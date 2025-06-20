New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Government of India, G Kishan Reddy, began his two-day visit to Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) today.

During his visit on 20 and June 21, the Minister will review operations at the Jhanjra Underground Mine and Sonepur Bazari OCP, inaugurate the Eco Park at Jhanjra named as 'Sindoor Park' to commemorate the recent successful 'Operation Sindoor' and participate in the grand celebration of International Day of Yoga 2025 at the Eco Park, as stated in the release.

The Minister will also inaugurate the newly constructed Mahudanga Rehabilitation Site, said the release.

Additionally, extending support to local communities, Reddy will distribute appointment letters to candidates under compassionate employment as per NCWA guidelines and provide tricycles to people with disabilities at RN Colony, Sonepur Bazari Area, ECL.

As part of his engagement, Reddy will hold interactive sessions with stakeholders across the mining ecosystem, including coal mine workers who have played a vital role in achieving the milestones for the organization.

He will also visit Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) sites to meet Project Affected Peoples (PAPs) and felicitate employees for exceptional performance. (ANI)

