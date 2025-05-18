Bengaluru, May 18 (PTI) Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy came down heavily on the Karnataka government on Sunday after several parts of Bengaluru witnessed waterlogging due to severe downpour.

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms lashed Bengaluru on Saturday night.

Also Read | AIIMS Rishikesh Doctor Booked for Allegedly Distributing Sweets After April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack, Denies Allegations.

Blaming the Congress government for the "rain-induced chaos" in the city, Kumaraswamy said this was not "Greater Bengaluru but Looters' Bengaluru".

The Greater Bengaluru jibe was towards the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, which came into effect from May 15. The law to govern the city was passed in the previous assembly session.

Also Read | Pakistan: Lashkar-E-Taiba Terrorist Razaullah Nizamani Alias Abu Saiullah Killed by Unidentified Gunmen in Sindh.

Kumaraswamy also raised serious concerns about the misuse and disappearance of public revenue and tax collections.

In a statement, the JD(S) second-in-command said, "Greater Bengaluru sinks when it rains heavily and floats when it rains lightly."

He alleged that potholes and open drains occupy the roads.

"There isn't even spare soil to fill potholes, but tenders worth thousands of crores are floated for tunnel road. Weekly taxes, rising prices—do they think people are lifeless rocks? Should citizens be expected to silently endure and swallow everything? A land is not made of stones—it is made of people," the minister said in his statement.

Wondering where the taxpayers' money was going, Kumaraswamy said Bengaluru, which looks bright and colourful in advertisements, is suffocating in reality.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, too slammed the government.

Addressing reporters, he said it was better to call it "Water Bengaluru" rather than saying "Greater Bengaluru".

As Sai Layout bore the brunt of a heavy downpour on Saturday night, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said necessary actions will be taken to find a permanent solution to the recurring flooding issues there.

Rao visited the rain-affected areas to take stock of the situation.

Speaking to reporters, he said the city witnessed intense rain, and officials were in the field till 1 AM to oversee and resolve the situation.

"Sai Layout, developed by the BDA, has been experiencing waterlogging issues. A meeting will be held with Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) officials to address these concerns promptly. Temporary jackwell systems with pumps will be installed in select areas by BDA as an interim measure," Rao said.

The Chief Commissioner explained that Sai Layout is situated at a much lower elevation compared to the adjoining stormwater drain, leading to water accumulation.

Rao visited waterlogged places like Manpho, close to Manyata Tech Park, Nagavara Junction and Thanisandra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)