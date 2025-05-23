Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 23 (ANI): In a significant tribute to the ancient Tamil king, King Perarasar Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar, Union Minister L. Murugan announced that a commemorative postage stamp bearing the king's image will be released next year in Tiruchirappalli. The announcement was made during the 1,350th birth anniversary celebrations of the king, marking a major milestone in the recognition of his legacy.

The celebrations saw prominent dignitaries paying their respects to the king, including Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Union Minister L. Murugan, and Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran, who garlanded the statue of Mutharaiyar at the Government Memorial Complex near the Tiruchirappalli Central Bus Stand. AMMK General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran also paid his respects earlier in the day.

Speaking to the media, Minister L. Murugan highlighted the king's valiant rule and his impressive military record. "King Perarasar Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar was a valiant ruler who wore the vaagai malar (flower of victory) even before heading to battle and triumphed in 16 major wars," he said. "His legacy is a symbol of Tamil pride."

The minister also announced that efforts are underway to preserve historical inscriptions and documents related to the king's rule at the memorial. The release of the postage stamp is a testament to the king's enduring legacy and contribution to Tamil history.

Earlier in the day, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran also paid his respects by garlanding the statue before departing.

The commemorative postage stamp is expected to be released in Tiruchirappalli next year and will serve as a tribute to the king's memory. The announcement has been welcomed by the people of Tamil Nadu, who see it as a recognition of their rich cultural heritage.

The celebrations demonstrate the significance of King Perarasar Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar's legacy and the impact he had on the region. The release of the postage stamp will be a fitting tribute to his memory and a celebration of Tamil pride.

The event highlights the importance of preserving historical records and promoting cultural heritage. The government's efforts to preserve historical inscriptions and documents related to the king's rule will help to promote a greater understanding of Tamil history and culture(ANI).

