Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 15 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Dr L Murugan arrived in Agartala on Thursday for an official visit to assess central government schemes and participate in development activities, reaffirming the Centre's focus on progress in Tripura and the northeastern region.

The Minister's visit aims to review the implementation of central government schemes and participate in multiple developmental programmes across the state. During his stay, Dr Murugan is scheduled to hold discussions with senior state officials, attend public functions, and engage with local communities to evaluate the impact of various welfare initiatives launched by the Centre.

Also Read | 'India-Pakistan Ceasefire Will Hold Only if There Are No Terror Attacks': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Warns Pak in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha led a flag march in Agartala. This march is part of the party's effort to celebrate national pride and promote the spirit of unity across the country.

The rally began from Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan and proceeded towards Paradise Choumohoni, with hundreds of enthusiastic BJP workers participating.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act: Centre Reaffirms 'No De-Notification of Waqf Properties' Before Supreme Court; Hearing Deferred Till May 20.

The Tiranga Yatra, a 10-day campaign from May 13 to May 23, aims to invoke national pride and promote unity across the country. The event also commemorates the sacrifices of freedom fighters and showcases the BJP's commitment to the spirit of nationalism.

Waving the tricolour and chanting patriotic slogans, participants in Tripura marched with high energy, turning the streets of Agartala into a sea of saffron, white, and green.

Addressing the gathering, CM Saha emphasised the importance of national unity and said, "The Tiranga is not just a symbol of our freedom but also of our shared identity as Indians. This Yatra is a reminder of our duties towards the nation."

State BJP leaders and several local dignitaries were also present, making the event a significant political and cultural show of strength in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)