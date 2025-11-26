New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya met Prof. Mohammed Azman, President of the International Social Security Association (ISSA) and CEO of PERKESO, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

As per the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Prof. Azman congratulated India on the implementation of the labour codes and commended the country's efforts in expanding social protection coverage for its workforce.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed avenues to enhance regional collaboration and deepen cooperation among Global South nations to build inclusive and resilient social protection systems. The interaction underscored India's commitment to advancing worker welfare and strengthening international partnerships in social security.

Earlier, the Government of India has announced that the four Labour Codes, the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, are being made effective from 21st November, rationalising 29 existing labour laws, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

By modernising labour regulations, enhancing workers' welfare and aligning the labour ecosystem with the evolving world of work, this landmark move lays the foundation for a future-ready workforce and stronger, resilient industries driving labour reforms for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

According to an official release issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, many of India's labour laws were framed in the pre-Independence and early post-Independence era (1930s-1950s), when the economy and the world of work were fundamentally different.

While most major economies have updated and consolidated their labour regulations in recent decades, India continued to operate under fragmented, complex and in several parts outdated provisions spread across 29 Central labour laws. (ANI)

