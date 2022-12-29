Rajouri/Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday assured fast-paced development of Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri.

He also promised a ropeway project for Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah shrine at Shahdra Sharif and setting up of a museum of Baba Bandha Singh Bahadur in the district.

"I was here with a twin objective to ensure speedy development of the district and garner public support for the next Lok Sabha elections...We have received many suggestions related to developmental works and other issues which will be taken care of," the minister told reporters at the end of his two-day tour of the district.

Meghwal said he met BJP leaders and workers and cross-section of the society besides the district administration including civil and police officers, and the main focus of the meetings remained speedy development of the region.

"I am preparing a detailed report for the party (BJP) president. The purpose of my visit was to look into the shortcomings or obstacles, if any, in the development works so that appropriate action is taken to ensure all round development," he said.

Referring to the suggestions about setting up of a ropeway project from Sharda Sharif shrine to DKG top for tourism promotion, the minister supported the demand and said he would like to see the project sanctioned and completed.

He said he has asked the deputy commissioner, Rajouri, to submit a proposal for construction of a museum in the name of Sikh warrior Baba Bandha Singh Bahadur in his hometown Rajouri.

The minister said many issues related to slow pace of work on construction of roads, bridges and mini-secretariat building also came up during the discussions.

On the demand for regularization of daily wagers who are performing their duties for the last 30 years, he said the government will work out a solution to the long-standing issue to the satisfaction of the workers.

"They have been engaged by the previous governments against non-sanctioned posts. Their issue needs a long term plan, whether in the form of their regularization or some other way so that they live a dignified life. The government is looking into it," he said.

The minister said he will also look into the people's demand for a rail link between Jammu and the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

On the first day of his tour, the minister took a comprehensive review of the progress made under centrally-sponsored schemes during a meeting with officers of district administration.

At the outset of the meeting, Rajouri District Development Commissioner Vikas Kundal gave a detailed account of the physical and financial progress under centrally-sponsored schemes being implemented by different departments in the district, an official said.

He said the minister also held a detailed discussion on the roads being executed by the Border Roads Organisation.

Issues impeding the execution of work on Badalamang and Vedanta Ashram bridge were also discussed in detail during the meeting, the official said.

