New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari will mark his presence at the Observatory Towers atop New Zuari Bridge in Goa on May 23.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the initiative of Nitin Gadkari and the committed efforts of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant have led to the initiation this development.

The project, estimated at a cost of Rs 270.07 crore and to be constructed over a span of five years, will feature observatory towers inspired by the Eiffel Tower in Paris. With a revolving restaurant and an art gallery, it is designed to serve as a global tourist attraction and is poised to become a landmark in Goa's rich touristic landscape.

To be executed on the DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer) model, the initiative will involve zero financial burden on the government. The concessionaire will be responsible for full construction and will operate the facility for a concession period of 50 years. Strategically placed between pylons on two pile cap foundations, each tower will rise to a height of 125 metre, featuring shaft dimensions of 8.50 metre by 5.50 metre.

The upper levels will house two expansive floors with minimum dimensions of 22.50 metre by 17.80 metre, equipped with capsule lifts for panoramic ascents. Complemented by viewing galleries, cafeterias, and state-of-the-art tourist amenities, the towers will offer a holistic experience. A dedicated walkway bridge of 7.50 metre carriage width will be constructed on either side in the marine portion, allowing seamless tourist access. Parking facilities will be provisioned on both ends of the bridge, ensuring convenience for visitors.

The project is expected to significantly catalyse tourism and economic activity across Goa, while also creating direct and indirect employment opportunities and enhancing India's infrastructure-led global image. It will foster local entrepreneurship by boosting allied sectors such as hospitality, transport, and retail. Moreover, it will position Goa as a premier destination for architectural tourism and experiential travel on the international map. (ANI)

