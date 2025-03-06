Bhubaneswar, Mar 6 (PTI) Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has requested his colleague Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to set up a dedicated tourism circuit encompassing Debrigarh, Bhimamandali and Hirakud in Odisha.

Pradhan, the Lok Sabha MP from Sambalpur, also sought Shekhawat's help in engaging the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to protect and conserve the heritage site of Bhimamandali.

He said these efforts would boost the state's tourism landscape and promote the country's standing as a hub for heritage tourism.

In a letter to the Union Culture and Tourism Minister on Wednesday, Pradhan described Bhimamandali as a site rich in prehistoric rock paintings and stone inscriptions, some of which are believed to be several thousand years old. Located around 100 km from Hirakud Dam, Bhimamandali holds immense archaeological value, he added.

"As one of the oldest rock art sites in the state, Bhimamandali features intricate paintings and engravings of deer, elephants, animal footprints and honeycomb patterns, offering a rare glimpse into early human settlements," he said.

He said the site is believed to be linked to the Pandavas from the Mahabharata and is named after Bhima, making it a must-go destination for tourists.

Pradhan added that Bhimamandali attracts a diverse range of visitors, including history enthusiasts, nature lovers, pilgrims and adventure seekers.

However, he expressed concern over the site's deteriorating condition.

"Due to a lack of maintenance, much of the rock art has become indecipherable. Historians, heritage conservationists and local communities have been demanding that Bhimamandali be declared a protected monument by the ASI to ensure its preservation and conservation," he added.

Pradhan also wrote about the importance of Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary located between Hirakud Dam and its adjoining reservoir.

He said the sanctuary is home to a wide variety of wildlife and contains artifacts and tools dating back to the Middle and Upper Paleolithic Ages.

Given its immense tourism potential, Pradhan urged that Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary be included in the Swadesh Darshan scheme of the Union Ministry of Tourism.

"The proper preservation and protection of Bhimamandali's heritage site require professional expertise and resources of ASI," Pradhan wrote.

