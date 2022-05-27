Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) Union Minister Narayan Rane on Friday underwent angioplasty with insertion of a stent in Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, a doctor from the facility said.

"Rane was admitted here today in Lilavati hospital and he underwent angioplasty. We have inserted a stent into an artery. Rane's health condition otherwise is normal," said Dr Jalil Parkar, who refused to divulge more details

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, Rane's MLA son Nitesh Rane said his father had undergone angioplasty in 2009 and he had got admitted in Lilavati during the day as part of a "routine check-up related to it".

"I am told he will be discharged from hospital in the next two days," the BJP MLA from Kankavli said.

Rane is Union minister of micro, small, medium enterprises and is a former Maharashtra chief minister.

Angioplasty is the process of inserting a balloon to stretch open a narrowed or blocked artery, while modern techniques also involve inserting a short wire-mesh tube called a stent into the artery to allow free flow of blood.

