New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Sadananda Gowda tested COVID-19 positive.

The Union Minister shared the information through social media on Thursday and asked the people who came in his contact to be careful and follow the protocol.

"After initial symptoms of COVID-19, I got myself tested and the report came positive. I have isolated myself. I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe," Gowda tweeted. (ANI)

