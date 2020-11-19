Thiruvananthapuram, November 19: Kerala recorded 5,722 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 4,904 infected through local transmission, as the toll climbed to 1,969 with 26 more deaths. As many as 6,860 people have been cured of the disease and the total recoveries so far has soared to 4,75,320 while 68,229 are undergoing treatment for the infection, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a release. Delhi Records 131 COVID-19 Deaths, Highest in Single Day; Total Cases Cross 5 Lakh.

The total caseload has touched 5,43,513. In the last 24 hours, 67,017 samples were tested and the test positivity rate diped to 8.54 per cent, she said.

So far, 56,88,651 samples have been sent for testing. The toll has mounted to 1969 with 26 more deaths being confirmed due to coronavirus,she said, adding the deceased were aged between 98-44 years. India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 89.58 Lakh With 45,576 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours.

Among those who tested positive were 58 health workers, and 117 had come from outside the state. While Malappuram accounted for 862 cases, Thrissur had 631, Kozhikode 575 and Alappuzha 527. The least number of cases was from Wayanad (114). As many as 3,18,025 persons are under observation in various districts, including 16,478 in hospitals. Four new hotspots were demarcated today in Kollam, Idukki and Palakkad districts, even as 24 areas were excluded, taking the total number to 565 in the state.

