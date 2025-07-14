New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal launched multiple Capacity Building initiatives worth more than Rs 276 crores at the Visakhapatnam port here today.

According to a release from Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the minister laid foundation stones for six projects with a total investment of more than Rs 116 crores with an aim to build new capacity for Visakhapatnam port. Key initiatives include the construction of a B-Ramp within the port area (Rs 33.49 crore) and a new finger jetty and wharf in the fishing harbour (Rs 32.61 crore) to boost cargo handling and support the local fishing community. Further enhancing operational efficiency, the port will see two additional breasting dolphins at OSTT (Rs 20.87 crore) and an additional ramp linking the Ambedkar Centenary Flyover to the L-17 corridor (Rs 8.31 crore).

To promote cruise tourism and public engagement, a public promenade near the cruise terminal (Rs 15.90 crore) will be developed, alongside the construction of toilet blocks at 15 locations across the port area (Rs 5.50 crore), improving amenities and accessibility. Together, these projects aim to strengthen Visakhapatnam Port's role as a modern, inclusive, and globally competitive maritime hub.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Guided by the transformative vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Visakhapatnam Port is undergoing significant capacity enhancement with projects totalling over Rs 276 crore. These efforts are set to modernise port infrastructure, improve cargo handling efficiency, and elevate the port's status as a leading global maritime hub. These new projects reflect Modi Government's unwavering commitment to building world-class port infrastructure that drives economic growth, creates opportunities, and strengthens India's maritime capabilities. By laying the foundation for modern, efficient, and people-centric facilities, we are taking another step towards realising our vision of a globally competitive and sustainable port sector that will benefit generations to come."

In a significant boost to modernisation and efficiency, Sonowal inaugurated a series of projects at Visakhapatnam Port with a total outlay of Rs 159.96 crore. Highlights include the commissioning of the new Oil Refinery Berth-2 (Rs 42 crore) and installation of advanced fire-fighting facilities at the OSTT Berth (Rs 27 crore), enhancing safety and capacity for liquid cargo. Infrastructure upgrades feature a covered storage shed at the R-10 area (Rs 22.50 crore), road improvements from WQ-5 Junction to Essar Junction (Rs 19.69 crore), and expansion of the customs boundary wall (Rs 7.17 crore). Strengthening digital systems, the port will introduce a new RFID gate management system (Rs 15 crore), a modern Port Operating System (Rs 10.77 crore), and a state-of-the-art Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) worth Rs 15.83 crore, reaffirming Visakhapatnam Port's commitment to smarter, safer, and more efficient maritime operations.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the inauguration of projects worth Rs 159.96 crore at Visakhapatnam Port is a major stride towards realising India's vision of becoming a global maritime leader. From the new Oil Refinery Berth-2 and advanced fire-fighting systems to smart solutions like RFID-based gate management and Vessel Traffic Management Systems, these initiatives are set to boost safety, efficiency, and capacity. Together, they not only strengthen Visakhapatnam Port's competitiveness but also create jobs, facilitate trade, and position India more prominently in global shipping and logistics networks," said Sarbananda Sonowal.

Speaking on the occasion, Shantanu Thakur, Union Minister of State for MoPSW, said, "Under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, the launch of these transformative projects at Visakhapatnam Port marks a significant step towards building world-class maritime infrastructure. With advanced systems like VTMS and modern facilities, we are enhancing safety, efficiency, and competitiveness, taking us closer to realising India's vision of becoming a global maritime leader."

M. Sribharat, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) for Visakhapatnam, stated that under the leadership of N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, "port-led development will accelerate in the state". He mentioned that the state is currently developing four new ports and proposed establishing a port every 50 km along the coastline.

T.K. Ramachandran, IAS, Secretary, MoPSW, spoke on bridging infrastructure gaps, overcoming fragmented logistics, and improving the use of maritime routes. He highlighted the One Nation-One Port Process (ONOPP) for process standardisation, a BIMSTEC wide maritime skill certification system, and measures to boost coastal shipping and cruise tourism.

Dr Angamuthu, Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) highlighted Visakhapatnam's strategic maritime significance and called for collaboration in port-led industrialisation, digital integration, and maritime skill development and emphasised the role of VPA as a hub for maritime education through the Centre of Excellence in Maritime Skill Development (CEMS).

The Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS), operational from July 10, 2025, is backed by a 15-year radar feed from the Indian Coast Guard and integrates AIS, radar, and CCTV monitoring of all crafts within port limits, while also supplying IVTS format data to NMDAC, Noida. During the press briefing, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the dynamic potential of Visakhapatnam Port and commended the dedicated leadership of Dr. M. Angamuthu along with the hardworking team of VPA in driving the port's performance to rank among the top in the country. Sonowal further acknowledged the visionary support of CM N. Chandrababu Naidu for advancing the maritime sector, especially in shipbuilding and state port development.

The event was also attended by the Union Minister of State, MoPSW, Shantanu Thakur; the Secretary of MoPSW, TK Ramachandran; the MP of Visakhapatnam, M Sribharat; the Secretary General of BIMSTEC, Indra Mani Pandey and the Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority, Dr M Angamuthu among other officials of the government. (ANI)

