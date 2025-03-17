Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], March 17 (ANI): Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat participated in the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees (DISHA) meeting and flagged the issue of drinking water in the Jodhpur region during the summer season, saying that these issues would be resolved.

Highlighting the many issues discussed in the meeting - from education and health to drinking water and sanitation, he said these affairs would be tidied up.

"There is a problem of drinking water in our region during summers. The kind of environment in which the meeting was held...we discussed the issues of roads, education, medicine, health, drinking water and sanitation. It is definite that these things will be resolved," Shekhawat told ANI.

He said that the DISHA committee meeting was held to review the overall progress of various schemes offered by the central government, which are implemented by the state government.

"The meeting of the DISHA Committee was held today to review the progress of various schemes of the Government of India which are run in the states directly by the union government or by the state government. All the subjects were discussed in detail," the Union Minister added.

According to the Ministry of Rural Development, DISHA was constituted at district levels to ensure the implementation of important schemes of the central government and to maintain coordination between all elected representatives - be it in Parliament, state legislatures or local bodies.

Earlier on Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma inaugurated the Shakti Vandan India festival in Jaipur and said that women have an important role in building strong and developed countries. The journey of development is incomplete without the participation of half the population.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inauguration program of Shakti Vandan India's Self's Honor Festival at Jawahar Kala Kendra. He said that in our eternal culture, there is a tradition of worshipping Maa Durga for Shakti, Maa Lakshmi for wealth and Mother Saraswati for wisdom. (ANI)

