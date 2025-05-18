Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 18 (ANI): In a significant milestone for rural development in Assam, Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the virtual Grihapravesh ceremony of 55,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) in Guwahati.

The ceremony was held on Saturday where the Union Minister announced the sanctioning of 3.76 lakh more houses under PMAY-G for the current financial year.

It may be noted that besides the Grihapravesh ceremony, the Union Minister along with the Assam Chief Minister launched 'Lakhimi Mistri'- women mason initiative under PMAY-G where in women beneficiaries will be trained to master the art of masonry to construct PMAY-G houses.

They also distributed safety kits to the women beneficiaries. The day also marked the inauguration of 21 knowledge centres across the state, and the launch of e-POS system for fertiliser purchases and distribution of Asomi seeds to the beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing rural infrastructure and improving the quality of life for marginalized and underprivileged communities.

The Union Minister praised Assam's remarkable achievement of completing 20 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G). As part of the event, PMAY-G beneficiaries who have successfully completed and moved into their new homes were felicitated by the minister.

In a landmark step towards empowerment of rural women, Chouhan also launched the Lakhimi Mistri - a Women Mason initiative under PMAY-G, aimed at equipping women with essential masonry skills to enhance employment opportunities. To commemorate the launch, safety kits were distributed to five women who will be trained under Lakhimi Mistri initiative.

On this occasion Union Minister Chouhan virtually inaugurated 21 Knowledge Centres across Assam under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF). These Centres have been established with the objective of strengthening rural agricultural infrastructure and empowering farmers with timely access to resources and information.

Chouhan lauded the efforts of the Assam government and congratulated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his leadership in ensuring effective implementation of rural housing and development initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that for putting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing pucca houses to all in practice, State government has been taking all steps for the successful implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen) in the state.

"In a historic move last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 5,55,555 houses under PMAY (G) to the use of the people of Assam. In the month of July 2023, the State government distributed 3,08,640 houses on a single day to the eligible beneficiaries. Moreover, in the month of September last year, synchronizing with roll out of the PMAY-G 2.0, allotment letters were distributed to 1,71,593 new beneficiaries. In the month of January this year in presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the government gave 50,000 houses to the eligible beneficiaries. Continuing the tempo, another 55,000 beneficiaries have been endowed with the gifts of pucca houses today under PMAY-G in Assam," the Chief Minister said.

CM Sarma moreover said that under PMAY-G scheme, since 2016, Assam received a target of building 26,11,793 houses.

"Out of these, till May 15, allotment of 25,73,325 houses have been given. Out of the total allotted houses, construction of 20,13,478 houses have already been completed. Efforts have been made to ensure that all eligible families become entitled to pucca houses and as per Awaas Plus Survey, all eligible families will be brought under PMAY-G scheme," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He also said that the distribution of 55,000 houses today would be considered historic as the launch of Lakhimi Mistri initiative constitutes an important part of PMAY-G houses.

"This initiative along with empowering the women folks will help them to become self-reliant. Moreover, this initiative will help in creating a skilled pool of work forces in the state," he said.

Chief Minister Sarma also thanked Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for approving a target of 3,76,075 houses for Assam during financial year 2025-26 under PMAY-G from the final Awaas Plus 2018 survey list.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, Commissioner and Secretary Agriculture Department Aruna Rajoria, Commissioner P&RD J. Keerthi and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

