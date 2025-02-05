Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his family, offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Wednesday.

Chouhan, accompanied by his wife Sadhana Singh Chouhan and sons Kartikey and Kunal, visited the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, where they performed rituals in devotion to Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva). Afterwards, the family spent some time in the Nandi hall of the temple and was seen engrossed in the devotion of Lord Shiva.

Additionally, the Union Minister also offered the wedding invitation cards of his sons Kunal and Kartikeya to Baba Mahakal, seeking the blessings of the Lord.

"Today, I along with my family worshipped Baba Mahakal and was immersed in the devotion. May Baba Mahkal's grace and blessings be on everyone. Baba Mahakal belongs to the world, may he bless everyone, this is what I have prayed for," Chouhan told reporters.

When he was asked about visiting the temple after a long time, the union minister said, "Baba called me today and I came here. Also, I along with my family presented my sons' wedding invitation cards to Baba Mahakal. My both sons are getting married and it was not possible without the blessings of the Lord."

Meanwhile, reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking a holy dip at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Chouhan said that PM Modi always took a holy dip in Maha Kumbh, wished for the welfare of everyone and engaged for the purpose.

"PM Modi always took a holy dip in Maha Kumbh and wished for everyone's welfare. The Prime Minister lives by the motto of 'Nation First' and public service is worship to God. He (PM Modi) wishes for everyone's welfare," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam - the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati- at the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday morning.

He was seen sporting a bright saffron-coloured jacket and blue trackpants on the occasion.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

