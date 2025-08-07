New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday paid tribute to Professor MS Swaminathan on his birth centenary, calling him a selfless visionary who dedicated his life to the nation and its farmers

Speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference at ICAR Pusa, Chouhan recited a poetic couplet to describe the eminent scientist's lifelong service: "Professor MS Swaminathan dedicated his life to farmers, agriculture, and humanity."

"Everyone lives for themselves, but for those who live for others, for the country and for humanity, their lives truly matter. MS Swaminathan was such a noble soul," Chouhan said.

He recalled how Swaminathan was deeply affected by the Bengal famine of 1942-43 and chose to dedicate his life to fighting hunger and strengthening India's agricultural sector.

Chouhan said, "At a time when millions were on the brink of starvation, he was deeply moved by their suffering and chose a life dedicated to public service."

Highlighting a key milestone in Swaminathan's legacy, Chouhan mentioned the 1966 import of 18,000 tonnes of Mexican wheat, which Swaminathan used to help develop a high-yield variety with the help of Punjab farmers. "That initiative led to a jump in wheat production from 5 million tonnes to 17 million tonnes in just one year," he said.

He also credited Swaminathan with founding the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), which continue to empower farmers with scientific knowledge and sustainable practices.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a commemorative coin and a centenary memorial stamp dedicated to highly acclaimed Indian geneticist Professor MS Swaminathan on the latter's birth centenary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference today.

The theme of the conference, "Evergreen Revolution, the Pathway to Biohappiness", reflects Swaminathan's lifelong dedication to ensuring food for all.

The conference will provide an opportunity for scientists, policymakers, development professionals, and other stakeholders to discuss and deliberate on furthering the principles of the 'Evergreen Revolution'. Key themes include sustainable management of biodiversity and natural resources; sustainable agriculture for food and nutrition security; strengthening climate resilience by adapting to climate change; utilising appropriate technologies for sustainable and equitable livelihoods; and engaging youth, women and marginalised communities in developmental discourses.

To honour his legacy, the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) and the World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) will launch the MS Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace. The Prime Minister will also give the first award to the recipient on the occasion.

This international award will recognise individuals from developing countries who have made outstanding contributions to improving food security and advancing climate justice, equity, and peace for vulnerable and marginalised communities through scientific research, policy development, grassroots engagement, or local capacity building. (ANI)

