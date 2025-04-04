New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Union Minister and West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Friday participated in a protest, at Banga Bhawan in the national capital over alleged attack on the temples in West Bengal.

BJP leaders protested with placards in hand

Speaking to mediapersons, Union Minister Majumdar said, "...Mamata Banerjee had a plan to create disturbance today only, to cover up the corruption case that is coming to the surface. She is creating a communal environment everywhere in the state. She knows that Muslims can be polarised easily..."

"Look at how our Hindus are being tortured one after another in Bengal. Hindus are being attacked, temples are being demolished, and riots are taking place, he further added.

When asked about the restrictions on Ram Navami celebrations, Majumdar said "Hindus have been celebrating Ram Navami for years without needing anyone's approval. Mamata Banerjee doesn't have the courage to stop it this time either."

On West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Sukanta Majumdar said, "Their secularism is what kind of secularism you can understand. We call it pseudo-secuarism...Mamata Banerjee participates in the Namaz of Eid. But when you ask her to come to Prayagraj, she will call it 'Mrityu Kumbh'."

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee stated that the claim of Maha Kumbh occurring after 144 years was untrue.

"After 144 years, Mahakumbh will come. This is not right. If I'm wrong, correct me. As per my knowledge, the punya snan (holy dip) system comes every year. Actually, we organise the Gangasagar Mela. That's why I know about the holy dip," she added.

CM Mamata Banerjee said that she respects the Maha Kumbh, but it is the "Mrityu Kumbh" today.

This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'. I respect Mahakumbh, I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning. How many people have been recovered?" she said. (ANI)

