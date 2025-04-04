New Delhi, April 4: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha in the wee hours of Friday after a marathon debate, involving heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches. The Upper House debated the bill for nearly 14 hours and then cleared it with 128 votes in favour and 95 against. The legislation was earlier cleared by the Lok Sabha after nearly 12 hours debate, with 288 votes in favour and 232 against.

With this, both the Houses have cleared the decks for amendments in the Waqf Bill of 1995 and repealing the Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923. The next course of action is the Presidential assent for the bill, following which it will turn into a law. The Bill will be sent to President Droupadi Murmu soon and her approval will pave the way for amending the 1995 laws, governing Waqf properties. Waqf Amendment Bill 2025: PM Narendra Modi Hails Passage of Waqf Bill in Parliament, Calls It ‘Watershed Moment in India’s Pursuit for Socio-Economic Justice’.

According to a leading portal, the government is expecting a smaller window for the approval, unlike the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The NDA government, which is projecting the Waqf Amendment Bill as one of key milestone decision in first year of Modi 3.0 is expected to notify it for implementation, soon after getting President’s nod. Interestingly, one of the major highlights of Rajya Sabha voting last night, was Biju Janata Dal (BJD)’s stand on the contentious bill.

As per the numbers of NDA and INDIA bloc, the bill was expected to sail through in Rajya Sabha but with a lower margin as compared to Lok Sabha. NDA was expected to get support of 123 MPs but ended up securing 128 votes in favour while INDIA bloc ended at 95 (as against expected figure of 98). Hours before the voting, Naveen Patnaik-led BJD opened the gates for "conscience vote', telling its 7 MPs that they would not be bound by a whip and could vote for whichever side they wanted. Waqf Amendment Bill: 5 Muslim Leaders Quit JD(U) From Bihar After Party Backs Waqf Bill in Parliament.

Some BJD MPs cross-voted in favour of NDA, there bettering its tally than earlier expected. A total of 119 votes was needed for the bill to get through but BJP’s efficient floor management helped it secure 128 votes. Meanwhile, Congress has stated that it will challenge the constitutionality of the Waqf legislation in the Supreme Court. “The INC will very soon be challenging in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024,” he wrote in a post on X.

