West Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], May 6 (ANI): Union Minister V Muraleedharan's car was attacked in West Bengal's Panchkhudi on Thursday.

The Minister took to Twitter to allege that the attack was perpetrated by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons.

"TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, broken windows, attacked personal staff. Cutting short my trip," tweeted Muraleedharan.

In visuals, a group of men could be seen wielding bamboo sticks and smashing the car's glasses.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs asked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to send a report on the law and order situation in the state.

The MHA has deputed a four-member team, led by an Additional Secretary level official including a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official, to assess the ground situation in the state amid the post-poll violence.

Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the Assembly elections were declared on May 2. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, TMC is denying the allegations. (ANI)

