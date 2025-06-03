Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, on Tuesday announced the expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) by three lakh cadets across the country.

Several states have already agreed to support this plan and have committed to fast-tracking the necessary training infrastructure, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence. "He also announced the planned expansion of NCC by Three lakh cadets across the country with several States already extending their concurrence and committing to fast-track the necessary training infrastructure," the MoD statement read.

"National Cadet Corps (NCC) is an organisation that instils the feeling of nationalism, service... PM Modi has resolved that the number of cadets in the NCC should be between 17-20 lakhs... All the states positively contribute to it and we will achieve the target shortly..." Seth said.

The Minister, as per the MoD statement, also highlighted new initiatives, such as appointing ex-servicemen as NCC instructors, which provides new employment opportunities for veterans. He praised the NCC's active involvement in national campaigns like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Naya Savera Scheme, and Nasha Mukti Abhiyan.

The Union MoS also congratulated the NCC Mount Everest Expedition team for successfully reaching the summit on May 18. He described this achievement as "a powerful example of cadet courage and resilience."

Calling for continued Centre-State collaboration, Seth urged States to fulfill their commitments towards manpower, infrastructure, and funding to support this historic expansion, reinforcing NCC's integral role in shaping the youth and securing the nation's future, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the Minister received a Guard of Honour from the soldiers of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps.

In a post on X, he shared, "During my Bhopal visit today, I was given a Guard of Honour by the brave soldiers of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps. During this, I met the soldiers. I got the opportunity to talk to them. Their devotion and dedication towards the nation is exemplary. The Sudarshan Chakra Corps is the pride of the entire nation. Jai Hind."

Seth also inaugurated the Special Joint State Representatives and Additional/Deputy Directors General (JS R&A/D) Conference of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) during his visit to Bhopal.

During the event, Director General of NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh spoke about the NCC's achievements and future plans. He stressed the need for building strong training and camping infrastructure across the country. He also talked about the goal of increasing youth participation and improving cadet performance.

The conference was attended by Ministers of Education and Youth Affairs & Sports, senior officers from the Ministry of Defence, state government officials, and NCC Heads from all States. (ANI)

