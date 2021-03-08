New Delhi, March 8: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju flagged off a walkathon on the occasion of International Women's Day at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. Usha Sharma Secretary Department of Youth Affairs led the walkathon.

"All our women volunteers are participating in the event. Women can achieve anything. "Mahila Shakti" is our priority," said Rijiju. "Indian women are doing exceptional performance in various international sports events. We give the same platform to both genders, but when I see women performing well I feel very happy because I want more women to come forward to achieve new heights," he added. International Women’s Day 2021: Smriti Irani Lauds Role of Women Healthcare Workers in Tackling COVID-19, Says ‘No HERO Without HER’.

Kiren Rijiju's Tweet

On #InternationalWomensDay flagged off the Walkathon from JLN Stadium, New Delhi. I'm happy to see massive enthusiasm amongst the participants! #StrongerTogether #IWD2021 pic.twitter.com/g3RFUaV7Nm — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 8, 2021

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on the occasion, saying that India takes pride in the many accomplishments of women.

Each year on March 8, International Women's Day is observed in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day commemorates women, who despite various challenges posed by society have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world.

