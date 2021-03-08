New Delhi, March 8: Saluting women healthcare workers on International Women's Day, Union minister Smriti Irani said their unequivocal contribution played an important role in India's fight against coronavirus.

"There is No HERO Without HER! The spread of COVID-19 brought to the fore selfless and determined role of #NariShakti during the crisis. This Women's Day, we salute our 6 million+ women health workforce for their unequivocal contribution in India's fight against Corona.@WHO," the Women and Child Development minister said. Happy Women’s Day 2021 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Messages, Photos, Wishes, SMS and Quotes To Celebrate International Women’s Day.

Smriti Irani's Tweet

There is No HERO Without HER! The spread of COVID-19 brought to the fore selfless and determined role of #NariShakti during the crisis. This Women’s Day, we salute our 6 million+ women health workforce for their unequivocal contribution in India’s fight against Corona. @WHO pic.twitter.com/OESgpjhgSZ — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 8, 2021

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 around the world.

