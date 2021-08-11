Lucknow, Aug 10 (PTI) BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday attacked opposition parties, including SP, BSP and Congress, alleging that they use power only to serve their interests whereas the saffron party uses it for the benefit of the country.

He was addressing a training programme for volunteers organised by the BJP to save people from a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Opposition parties use power only to promote their families, castes, corruption and to serve their interests and those of their loved ones. On the other hand, the BJP uses power for the benefit of society and country," Ravi said.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were leading the central and state governments respectively to save the lives and livelihood of common people and party workers were assisting in public service, the opposition was spreading lies and confusion among the public instead of helping the poor and needy," he said.

