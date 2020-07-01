Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has issued guidelines for Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) applicable till July 31 during Unlock 2.

As per the guidelines, all residents of sectors/colonies/condominiums/group housing societies will be allowed to enter/exit the gates of the sectors/colonies/condominiums/GHSs for joining their workplaces which have been permitted, with due precautions of thermal scanning, hand sanitization and social distancing, except those in containment zones or large outbreak regions or those who have been tested positive for COVID-19 or kept in home quarantine by orders of district administration.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Smartphone to Be Available Initially in India & Europe; Confirms OnePlus.

Instructions related to night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am, except for medical emergencies and essential services will be followed by RWAs, said the guidelines.

"The entry of maids/house-helps will be allowed with restrictions, including mandatory use of face-mask, thermal scanning and hand sanitisation at the entrance gate. If the area of residence of maid or house-helps has been declared as containment zone or large outbreak region then their entry is not to be permitted by RWA: Municipal Corporation of Gurugram," reads the guidelines.

Also Read | Maharashtra Home Minister Says He Held Detailed Discussions on Beefing up Security Arrangements After Bomb Threat From Pakistan: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 1, 2020.

Walks in common areas and parks will be restricted by staggering the morning and evening times (between 5 am to 10 pm) on basis of odd-even house number scheme to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing. Playing of team games and group activities are not permitted.

MHA has issued new guidelines for Unlock 2 to allow more activities in areas outside the containment zones.

In its guidelines for Unlock 2 announced on Monday, the Home Ministry had said that States and UTs may also identify buffer zones outside the containment zones where new COVID-19 cases are more likely to occur.

The new guidelines will come into effect from July 1. According to new guidelines, lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till July 31.

The Home Ministry said that the new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central ministries and departments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)