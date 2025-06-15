Shimla, Jun 15 (PTI) The statue of six-time chief minister late Virbhadra Singh will be unveiled on July 15, and top Congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi will attend the grand event, Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Sunday.

The state PWD minister, who is also the president of Raja Virbhadra Singh Foundation, said that the ceremony was initially scheduled at the historic Ridge in Shimla for June 23, the birth anniversary of Virbhadra Singh, but has now been rescheduled to ensure the presence of top Congress leaders.

He said that the change in schedule was made following requests from several senior Congress leaders.

Singh also said that invitations have been extended to leaders from opposition parties, including Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and Union Health Minister J P Nadda, both of whom have responded positively.

"The event on July 15 will be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, state cabinet members, and all MLAs of the party" he told reporters here.

Singh, son of Virbhadra Singh, said that he had recently visited Delhi to personally extend invitations to top Congress leaders.

"They were keen to attend and pay tribute to Virbhadra Singh, but due to prior commitments, they could not make it on June 23. Hence, we have shifted the date to July 15 to accommodate their presence and organize a grand unveiling ceremony," he said.

Highlighting the legacy of Virbhadra Singh, the minister said, "He was not just a stalwart in Himachal politics but also a statesman of national stature. Leaders from across party lines have acknowledged his contributions and have shown interest in being part of this event."

"Raja Virbhadra Singh was a respected leader across the political spectrum. This ceremony transcends politics and is about honouring a leader who served the state and the nation with distinction," he added.

Earlier in the day, Singh chaired a meeting of the Raja Virbhadra Singh Foundation to review preparations for the event.

He also announced that rituals for fourth death anniversary of Virbhadra Singh will be held on June 24 at the family's ancestral home in Rampur Bushahr, and urged people to attend and pay their respects.

