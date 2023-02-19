One of the vehicles that was involved in the Ghaziabad pile-up. (ANI/Photo)

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): As many as 35 cars piled up on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Sunday because of dense fog, Ravi Kumar, DCP, Rural Ghaziabad said, adding that one person was injured in the incident.

Ghaziabad Police rushed a team to the spot and launched a rescue operation after getting word of the incident.

Also Read | West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya Says 'Corruption Charges Cannot Be Reasons for Holding Back Central Dues'.

However, the police confirmed that there was no loss of life in the incident.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Agra earlier on Sunday, 2 people died and two more were grievously injured after the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck head-on owing to low visibility amid dense fog, police said.

Also Read | Mumbai Court Says 'Saying Aaja Aaja to Minor is Sexual Harassment', Convicts Man Under POCSO Act.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)