Mainpuri (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A 19-year-old BSc student was allegedly raped and murdered in her house at a village under the Bhogaon police station area on Wednesday, police said.

The student was alone in her house when the incident took place, police said, adding that it came to light only when her younger sister returned from school.

Also Read | Shiv Sena Dussehra Rally: Uddhav Thackeray Launches Frontal Attack on Eknath Shinde Faction, Calls Them 'Traitors', Vows Return of Shiv Sainik As CM Soon.

As she knocked at the door, a 20-year-old accused opened it and ran outside.

Later, the woman's father lodged an FIR against the accused, alleging rape and murder of his daughter, Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit said.

Also Read | Dussehra 2022 Rally: Uddhav Thackeray Takes Swipe at Eknath Shinde, Says 'This Year's Ravana Is Different, Became 'Katappa' To Betray Shiv Sena'.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said, adding police teams raided the house of the accused and his possible hideouts, and assured that he will be arrested soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)