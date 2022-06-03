A visual from Kanpur after a clash broke out on Friday. (Photo/ANI)

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Eighteen were detained in view of a clash that broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, said Kanpur Commissioner of Police Vijay Meena.

Two people and one policeman were injured in the aftermath of the clashes, informed Kanpur Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Meena.

Some people tried to shut down shops. It was opposed by the other group, said the police.

"A clash broke out between them. Police reached there immediately and tried to control the situation. Senior officers reached there right after and controlled the situation using force," said ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar, UP on Kanpur violence.

"The government has taken it very seriously. Additional Police forces were sent. Hooligans being identified, and 18 arrested so far. We have video footage, we will take action," he stated.

"Action under Gangster Act will be taken against conspirators and their property will be either seized or demolished," he further stated. (ANI)

