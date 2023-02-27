Bareilly (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) Four persons, including a couple and their minor son, were killed when the bike they were travelling on was hit by another vehicle on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) rural of Bareilly Rajkumar said, "One Zakir (40) and his wife Zaibunissa (35) were returning from Pilibhit with their three minor children when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle in Nawabganj police station area. "

While the couple's eight-year-old son Kaif was killed on the spot, Zaibunissa and Zakir succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.

"Two other bikes coming from behind collided with the vehicle in which an unidentified person was also killed.

The remaining two children of the couple and two other persons who were on the third bike have sustained injuries. They are admitted to the hospital.

Police have sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation.

