Akola, February 27: Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar on Monday said coronavirus was not natural and the pandemic was a conspiracy by some countries which was biological warfare.

Addressing a discourse here in Maharashtra, the spiritual guru said he stands vindicated as big nations are now saying that vaccines against coronavirus are not proving to be much helpful. ‘COVID-19 Has No Credible Natural Ancestor’: Explosive Study Claims Chinese Scientists Created Virus in Laboratory.

"The entire world was fighting coronavirus. People had to stay indoors for two years. I had said at that time that this disease is not natural. I had said it was a conspiracy by some countries and people...it is biological warfare," he said. Ravishankar further said even his disciples advised him not to say so as it will create controversy. COVID-19 Origin: Evidence Points to Natural Origin of Coronavirus, Not Chinese Lab-Leak, Say Scientists.

"Now (what I was saying) is proved. Big countries which are making anti-COVID-19 vaccines are saying that the vaccine is not as effective as it should have been. It doesn't stop the spread of the infection. They are saying we have not even taken much information about it," he said.

Ravishankar said he realised that herbal and Ayurvedic medicines should be used and NAOQ19 was prepared and it was tested in 14 hospitals.

"NAOQ19 is working as a medicine to cure coronavirus. NAOQ19 was sent to many big universities abroad and people realised this medicine will be successful in stopping the coronavirus. It has proved after the cellular test. We should have faith in our country's Yoga and Ayurveda," he added.

