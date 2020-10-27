Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by four people for opposing their attempts of sexual harassment against her daughters at Nara village under Mansurpur police station here, police said.

Mansurpur police station SHO K P Singh said a case was registered against four people -- Akash, Gopi, Binendra, and Rajesh -- who are absconding. A manhunt is on on to catch hold of them.

According to the complaint lodged by the family members, it is alleged that the four neighbours were harassing the young women of the family that was bitterly resisted by the mother.

On Monday evening, the four accused entered her house and attacked the woman identified as Sevti Devi (55). She was severely beaten up by the men. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, police raided the residences of all four accused to arrest them but they were not there.

