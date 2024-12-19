Bhadohi (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A case has been registered against eight members of a group, including a Dalit woman, for allegedly lodging fake complaints under the SC/ST Act in a village here, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the activities of this group have created an atmosphere of fear among the villagers, especially among members of the Brahmin community.

Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyan said the case has been lodged on a complaint by Krishna Pandey under relevant sections of the BNS and further legal action is being taken.

In the complaint, Pandey, a resident of Junglepur village under Gopiganj police station, accused the Dalit woman of being the leader of the group.

Pandey alleged that the woman along with her group, has filed over a dozen fake cases under the SC/ST Act against members of the Brahmin community in the village. He claimed that these cases were largely fabricated.

Pandey further alleged that the group aimed to take control of his ancestral agricultural land. He stated that they constructed a drain beneath the land and, when he opposed it, threatened him with verbal abuse and fake legal charges.

According to the complaint, on December 14, when Pandey tried to plough his fields with a tractor, the group verbally abused him and obstructed his work. On December 16, when he sowed seeds on the field, the group forcibly filled the field with water to sabotage the plantation process.

SP Meenakshi Katyan assured that a thorough investigation is underway, and appropriate legal action will be taken against those found guilty.

