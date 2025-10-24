Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Rakesh Sachan, Minister of State Ravindra Jaiswal, discussed the financial facilities permitted under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Powerloom Weavers Electricity Flat Rate Scheme.

During the meeting, weavers and weaver representatives presented their demands for a justifiable electricity subsidy, along with important suggestions for the district's weavers' progress and the improvement of the textile industry. Additional Chief Secretary Anil Sagar stated that numerous benefits and welfare schemes are being implemented for powerloom and handloom weavers.

He stated that there are approximately 400,000 weavers in the state, with over 90 per cent benefiting from electricity subsidies.

According to statistics, approximately Rs 900 crore in subsidies are provided to weavers annually in the state. He also advised weavers to pursue solarization, which will significantly reduce their electricity bills. He also talked about providing modern machinery to weavers.

Former Legislative Council member Ashok Dhawan said that after agriculture, textiles is the largest cottage industry in Purvanchal. Providing maximum facilities to weavers will both promote their growth and promote Swadeshi.

This will prevent good artisans from fleeing and will continue their business here. Minister Ravindra Jaiswal said that the current central and state governments are committed to the welfare of our weavers and that numerous efforts are being made in this direction. He said that it was the weavers of Banaras who made Banarasi sarees world famous.

He said that the Prime Minister gifted Banaras a NIFT center, which will enable weaver children to learn new technology. Work is underway to establish a Textile Park in Banaras to improve and develop this industry. He said that we must now utilize new technology and expand our businesses using new machines.

He added that Swadeshi must be adopted for the country's economic well-being. The district's Banarasi sarees are a prime example of this. He stated that our skilled artisans will not have to migrate. They will be provided with all the necessary facilities here so they can re-establish their businesses.

Addressing the weavers present, Minister Rakesh Sachan stated that the objective of this meeting is to ensure the well-being of all of you. Based on your suggestions and consensus, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Powerloom Weavers Electricity Flat Rate Scheme is being implemented, and financial assistance is being provided to weavers accordingly. He stated that the weavers' craft must not be lost, and it must be protected and promoted. New technology will also be provided.

The government is concerned about improving the well-being of our weaver brothers. He also urged weavers to adopt solar energy. He stated that the government is providing substantial subsidies for installing solar panels. Work is underway to establish a textile park in the district. He assured that weavers will receive appropriate subsidies as per their demands.

He stated that the government stands with them in every way and will provide them with all possible support. Efforts will be made to implement their suggestions unanimously. He announced that a textile park will be built on 75 acres in Ramna, in the district. (ANI)

