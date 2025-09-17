Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): After the Gorakhpur incident where a 19-year-old NEET aspirant, Deepak Gupta, was killed by cattle smugglers, police have arrested key accused Rahim after an encounter on Tuesday.

According to officials, the encounter took place during a joint operation by Pipraich police of Gorakhpur district and the Kushinagar police team in Mauachapi village.

Rahim, who was on the run after the killing, sustained injuries during the exchange of fire and was subsequently taken into custody. He has been shifted to a local hospital for treatment under police supervision.

Deepak Gupta's death has sparked violent protests, stone pelting, and a road blockade, which led to injuries to SP North Jitendra Srivastava and Pipraich Police Station in-charge, Puroshattam Anand Singh.

Earlier, sharing the details of the incident, Gorakhpur SSP Raj Karan Nayyar said that the incident took place around 12:30 am on Monday in Mauachapi village, Pipraich Police Station area.

Smugglers arrived with three vehicles; villagers, including Deepak, confronted them as they untied cattle. Smugglers abducted Deepak, drove him around for an hour, crushed his head, and dumped his body 4 km away.

He said, "We received information at around 3:00 am that cattle smugglers had come to a village with two pickup vans. During this, when the villagers chased them, one vehicle got stuck in the village, the people of which fled from there, and a youth from the village chased the other vehicle, the smugglers took him in their vehicle and later pushed him out of the vehicle. Due to which he suffered a head injury and died after falling on the road. On the complaint of the family, a case has been registered under the relevant sections, and post-mortem proceedings are being done."

Protesters blocked the Gorakhpur-Pipraich road on Tuesday morning; forces from four police stations and PAC were deployed.

SSP Raj Karan Nayyar registered a case; five teams were put on search for the accused smugglers. One smuggler was caught and beaten by villagers. Police clarified that Deepak's death wasn't due to bullet injuries, contrary to some rumours.

SSP Raj Karan Nayyar said, "No marks of bullet injury have been found in this. Our five teams are currently engaged in this. Our teams will arrest the accused soon. A search operation is going on in the village. An animal smuggler has been caught and beaten by the villagers. He is undergoing treatment... During this, a policeman was hit by a stone. He is undergoing treatment. The family demands that the accused should be arrested soon and strict action should be taken against them..."

Enraged villagers blocked the Gorakhpur-Pipraich road; a police officer was injured during clashes. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed strict action; senior officials, including DM Deepak Meena, met the victim's family. (ANI)

